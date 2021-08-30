Meet Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s new Fire Chief

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Norfolk, Nebraska, Fire Division has a new chief. He's a familiar face in the community.

Assistant Chief Tim Wragge has been promoted to the position. He's been with the fire division since 2002 and has served as the acting chief since Scott Cordes stepped down to take a new position within city administration.

A native of northeast Nebraska, Wragge is looking forward to leading the department in a familiar place.

"Growing up in Plainview, I remember watching those firefighters do their thing, and having a grandpa that was in the fire service and being able to hang out at the fire department was a great thing. So as far as having this dream, its always been alive and well but to have it come true in northeast Nebraska is a great thing," said Wragge.

Wragge will officially become Fire Chief on Sept. 1.