New mural being installed at West 7th in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The first of several murals being placed at West 7th Street are now being installed.

Located on the American Home Insurance building, the mural is being painted by renowned muralist Sarah C. Rutherford.

Rutherford started the mural Friday and says things so far have been going according to plan. She says luckily the rain over the weekend did not affect the mural.

The mural features a large realistic Harrier Hawk set amongst a corn and prairie scene. It will be visible from the downtown area as well as Wesley Parkway.

"I was thinking about the northern harrier, it is an endangered species because of lack of habitat so the lack of the prairie," said Rutherford. "So I was really thinking about this idea of regeneration, and similar to the street and the revitalization of the street."

Rutherford says the goal is to have the mural done in about two weeks.