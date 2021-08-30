Oldest church in Pierce County, NE celebrates 150th anniversary

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - A church in northeast Nebraska will be celebrating a major milestone this weekend.

That church is St. John's Lutheran Church, the oldest church in Pierce County. This weekend, they will be celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The church first opened its doors way back in 1871. And while this isn't the original building, the church has been on the same property since its founding.

The celebration takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, and will include tours of the church and cemetery, inflatables and games for the kids, a meal and a worship service on Sunday.

"It's a chance for us to stop. It gets so busy in life. 150 years is a really long time, but at the same time life goes on by and it's a chance for us to stop and reflect. Especially in times like these where a lot of people are struggling," said Pastor Jacob Tuma.

You can learn more about the celebration here.