Police identify remains found in truck that went into the Missouri River

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police have identified the remains recovered from a truck that went in the Missouri River over the weekend.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the remains have been identified as 69-year-old Gerald M. Reed of Smithland, Iowa.

Police say on Aug. 28, around 10:30 p.m., they received a report of a truck traveling southbound on I-29 losing control and going into the river near the area between the Sioux City Boat Ramp and where the Big Sioux and Missouri River meet.

Responding officers located the fully submerged vehicle, but rescue crews were unable to retrieve it during the overnight hours due to the conditions. The following morning, recovery efforts resumed and divers were able to successfully retrieve the vehicle from the water.

Reed's remains were recovered in the vehicle, he was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, but initial information suggests weather was a factor, as it happened during a period of heavy rain.