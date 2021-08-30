Police say man shot to death in Cedar Rapids over weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids say a man was fatally shot over the weekend, and detectives are gathering evidence in search of a suspect. Police say in a news release Monday that the shooting happened late Saturday night. Officers called to the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW found 40-year-old Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin with gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene. Police say a preliminary investigation showed he was in a parking lot with friends when a vehicle pulled up and gunfire was heard. Police believe the victim was the target of the shooting.