Severe weather and heavy rain possible into Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a quiet Monday, we’ll be seeing our weather quickly become more active heading into Monday night.

Thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours on Monday with more widespread storms as we get into the nighttime hours.

These storms are likely to become strong and there will be a chance of severe weather with gusty wind and large hail being the biggest threats, although we can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

In addition to the severe weather threat, there will be a chance of some heavy rain in the region yet again with some places possibly seeing 1 to 2 inches of rain or more, especially from central into western Siouxland.

The rain should be moving out of Siouxland by pretty early in the morning on Tuesday leaving us with clearing skies and highs in the upper 70s although it will still be quite humid.

Wednesday is looking like a dry day with highs in the low 80s.

I'll take a closer look at tonight's chances of severe weather tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.