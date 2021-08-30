South Sioux City Police release information on suspects arrested on human trafficking charges

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Last week, law enforcement officers across 12 U.S. states conducted an operation with the intent of cracking down on human trafficking crimes. And one of the states involved was Nebraska.

Operation United Front took place Aug. 26 and 27, and resulted in 102 arrests and 47 victims identified. One of the participating agencies was the South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department.

On Aug. 27, the SSCPD, along with several other law enforcement agencies, conducted an undercover human trafficking operation to identify victims and suspects of human trafficking and prostitution in the Siouxland area.

Due to the operation, the following suspects were arrested and lodged in the Dakota County Jail:

Edward J. Nelson, 46, of Quimby, Iowa. Charged with the solicitation of prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Moises Ramirez, 20, of Sioux City. Charged with the solicitation of prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Timothy Daly, 49, of Ponca, Nebraska. Arrested for seeking to purchase sex acts with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover police officer. Charged with sexual assault.



The following individuals were issued a citation and released:

Donnette S. Trostheim, 54, of Sioux City. Charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Amani Baker, 25, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Samantha L. Moore, 37 of Omaha, Nebraska. Charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor.



The other law enforcement agencies that aided in the operations in Nebraska included OMFO FBI, HSI, Omaha Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s Officeand the Nebraska Attorney General's Office,