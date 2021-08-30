SportsFource Rewind week one

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One week of the high school football season is in the book. But before we look ahead at week two, lets take a look back at the best plays from week one in the SportsFource Rewind.

We start on Thursday night where North High hosted South Sioux. Cardinals quarterback Darrius Helms goes deep but North's Desmond Grace rises up for the interception. The Stars open the season with a 25-7 win.

To Friday night where East high battled Bishop Heelan. East quarterback Luke Longval takes matters into his own hands, taking off and turning on the jets. He takes it all the way for a touchdown. The Black Raiders top Heelan 43-7.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton also opening up at home against Le Mars. Tyler Smith throws it up for Jake Hamilton who makes a leaping grab for a first down. That helped the Warriors to a 36-7 win over Le Mars.

In Sheldon where the Orabs hosted Sioux Center. Warriors quarterback Zach Roseboom launches one to the endzone. Dao Keokhamthong makes the touchdown catch. Sioux Center blanks Sheldon, 31-0.

Defending 8-player champions Remsen St. Mary's taking on Harris Lake Park. Alex Schroeder takes the handoff to the outside, makes a man miss, and finds the endzone. RSM gets the win, 44-15.

Boyden-Hull Rock Valley hosting Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. BHRV quarterback Tanner Te Slaa connects with Caleb Kats who knocks over the pylon as he falls into the end zone. BHRV makes a statement with a 35-7 victory.