Storm chances increase late Monday into Monday night with strong storms possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After several days of strong storms and rainfall, we dried back out on Sunday with more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels.



Today the humidity will increase some but temperatures will remain in check as we top out near 80 degrees.



The day will start off fairly clear but cloud cover will increase as the morning goes along.



By the afternoon, an isolated thunderstorm or two will become possible, especially west of Interstate 29.



The better chances come as we head into the later evening hours and through the night.



A few storms may become severe with wind and hail the biggest threats.



Heavy rain will also be possible.



Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into our Tuesday morning before we start to clear out by the middle of the day.



More on those storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.