Trial date set for Bronson man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A November trial date has been set for a Bronson, Iowa, man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend with homemade chloroform.

Twenty-year-old Zack Smith is charged with four counts, including third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault, with intent to commit sexual abuse. His trial is set for Nov. 9.

On June 3, police in South Sioux City, Nebraska, were investigating a missing person report, after the victim's car was found with the windows down and her purse and phone inside.

Smith reportedly told police he hid in the back of the car before displaying a fake gun -- and bound the victim, forcing her to breathe in the homemade chloroform. She lost consciousness, woke up later on Smith's property, and managed to escape.