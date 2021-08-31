3rd generation teacher at Norfolk Junior High continues family tradition of working in Norfolk Public Schools

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A teacher at Norfolk Junior High is continuing a family tradition of working in education.

Myles Burkink is a 3rd generation teacher in the Norfolk Public Schools. He teaches 8th grade math, coaches 7th grade football, and is an assistant coach for the varsity basketball team at the high school. His grandfather taught biology in the district, and is also a former principal of Norfolk Senior High School.

His mom taught 4th grade in the district for 34 years, and his grandmother was a guidance counselor. Burkink says that its great to be back where he grew up, and he hopes to be in the district for a long time.

"The best part about just being back here is I had a great experience and I'm looking to pass that on to my kids, to my students," said Burkink.

Myles says the great leaders he's had in his life helped him decide to follow in his family's footsteps.