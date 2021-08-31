After leaked videos, Iran opens cases against prison guards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s judiciary says that prosecutors have opened criminal cases against six guards at the country’s notorious Evin prison, after footage showing the widespread abuse of detainees at the facility leaked out last week. The spokesman said on Tuesday that the judiciary’s three-day investigation into mistreatment at Tehran’s Evin prison had landed “some” prison guards in detention. The spokesman says authorities summoned two guards and punished others; he didn’t elaborate on the penalties. The revelation comes days after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report about the abuse at the facility in northern Tehran, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West.