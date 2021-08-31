Another dry day before chances of rain return yet again

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a night of rain and thunderstorms we had a pleasant enough day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight will be very different than last night as skies stay mostly clear and lows will dip to around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another dry day with highs near 80 under mostly sunny skies and a bit of a breeze.

Skies will be clouding up again Wednesday night and by Thursday chance of showers and thunderstorms will return with highs in the upper 70s.

Some of the storms later on Thursday could become a bit strong and there is a marginal risk of a severe storm from Sioux City and points to the southwest.

Rain chances will continue into Thursday night with just a small chance of a lingering shower on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

I'll have more about yet another chance of rain in our forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.