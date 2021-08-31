Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre presents ‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play’

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A unique and interesting production is coming to the community theater in Le Mars, Iowa.

It's called "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" and is made up of three smaller plays.

The live radio play will feature Hitchcock's earlier films, presenting them in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast. The three films are "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and the "39 Steps."

The play has showings every 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, with a 2 p.m. matinée on Sept. 12.

