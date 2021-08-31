Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden defended the way the U.S. ended its 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan. He called the military airlift to extract some 120,000 Afghans, Americans and other allies an “extraordinary success.” More than 100 Americans and thousands of Afghans were left behind, but Biden said diplomatic and other efforts would continue to get them out. His speech Tuesday from the White House came 24 hours after the departure of the last American aircraft from Kabul. Biden said: “I was not going to extend this forever war. And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”