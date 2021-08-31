Illinois Dems set to OK new legislative maps over criticism

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats are expected to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was rushed and maps were drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power in the state Legislature. Tuesday’s vote is a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps prompted lawsuits from top Illinois Republicans and a Latino civil rights organization. By adjusting and calling another vote Democrats continue to control map-making rather than risk a judge throwing out the legislative maps or allowing a bipartisan commission to take over — a process that could end with Republicans having the final say. Illinois Democrats haven’t yet voted on new congressional maps.