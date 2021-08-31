Disaster season raises the demand for blood donations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's the time of year when many major natural disasters, like hurricanes and tornadoes, happen. Which means blood donations are sorely needed.

This year is no exception. LifeServe Blood Center has already sent units of B-positive blood to New Orleans, to help hospitals that need it after Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Claire DeRoin of LifeServe says hospitals in New Orleans are asking for all types of blood, which means there is a need for more donors. So, the organization has started the "Thank the Donor" program.

We're going to be launching in all of our hospitals a new program called thank the donor. Usually when you donate blood, you donate blood you know your saving lives and that's pretty much the end of it," said Claire DeRoin "But, 'Thank the Donor' lets the hospital patient scan a tag on their blood bag, and anonymously send a thank you a picture or a video directly to their blood donor."

DeRoin says the "Thank the Donor" program worked out very well during its trial period in central Iowa.