Dutch coalition talks deadlocked 5 months after election

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands appeared to be heading toward talks to form a minority coalition after efforts to piece together a Cabinet made up of five parties from across the political spectrum broke down Tuesday. More than five months after a general election, the Dutch political landscape is still fragmented. Two key parties said they do not want to form a new government with a pair of leftist parties. The decision by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy and the CDA Christian Democrats came after months of talks between party leaders and an official who is attempting to cobble together the Netherlands’ next ruling coalition. Talks to form the next Dutch government are expected to go on for weeks.