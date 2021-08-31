Estonia lawmakers elect museum chief as president on 2nd try

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s parliament has elected the chief of a major national museum as the Baltic country’s new president in a second round of voting. Estonian National Museum director Alar Karis secured support from 72 members of the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, while eight lawmakers voted blank and the rest abstained or were absent on Tuesday. Karis was the only candidate but he failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority during a first vote held Monday. In a short speech after Tuesday’s tally was announced, the 63-year-old said, “I thank all those who voted for me and also those who didn’t.” The former state auditor and university leader will succeed Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonia’s first female president.