Fallen marine from Omaha honored with hundreds of flags

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Among the 13 service members killed at Kabul's airport last Thursday was a 23-year-old marine from Nebraska.

In Daegan Page's hometown of Omaha, a Vietnam veteran made sure his family felt supported by placing American flags outside their home.

The family of Crpl Daegan Page said they were humbled and uplifted by just how many people are honoring him. This week, Daegan's family saw small flags planted in their yard when they returned home from the dignified transfer of their son at Dover Air Force Base.

They said they've been moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at their houses full of love, flowers and food.

"it was cool to see people step up," said Terry Bruner, a Vietnam veteran.

Daegan's parents also appreciated the actions of Terry Bruner, a fellow marine and Vietnam veteran, who prepared as many as 30 flags to surround their home in Millard, like a giant community hug. It's something he's done before.

At eight feet tall, the American symbols serve as a support network for the perimeter. A combinatjion of comfort and respect.

"The way I look at it -- they're marines -- the people who guard the streets up in Heaven. So those who are honored enough to get called there did so by defending this flag. The least I can do is provide a fitting tribute for those who died defending this -- by giving it back to them on their streets," said Bruner.

The while the family is encouraging people to send messages and personal tributes to Daegan's "Never Forgotten" Facebook page, they also shared recent photos, giving people a glimpse into the marine's life outside the military.

Daegan joined the marines after graduating from high school. He was a boy scout, a hockey player and Chicago Blackhawks fan.