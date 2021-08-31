Family vows to win freedom of US journalist held in Myanmar

DETROIT (AP) — The parents and brother of an American journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for 100 days are vowing to never stop working to secure his release. Danny Fenster is managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, which is the Southeast Asian nation’s largest city. He was detained May 24. Military officials says limits on journalism are needed to prevent violence and disorder. The junta has detained dozens of journalists since it took power in February. Fenster’s father, Buddy, who lives in suburban Detroit, said Tuesday that they won’t stop until he is home.