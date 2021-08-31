HAPPENING TODAY: President Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NBC/AP) - Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on ending the war in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. forces in the country.

The president is expected to speak at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Biden's remarks come as he's faced with tough questions about leaving Afghanistan, including Americans left behind, after 20 years of U.S. war.

Biden is under heavy criticism, particularly from Republicans, for his handling of the final evacuation, which successfully airlifted more than 120,000 people from Kabul airport but left more than 100 Americans behind.

The last Air Force transport plane departed Kabul one minute before midnight Monday, raising questions about why Biden didn’t continue the airlift for at least another day. He had set Tuesday as a deadline for ending the evacuation and pulling out remaining troops after the Taliban took over the country.