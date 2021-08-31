Libya’s neighbors meet, urge foreign fighters to leave

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Countries neighboring Libya wrapped up a meeting in Algeria with calls for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be pulled out from the conflict-stricken North African country. The two-day meeting also urged Libyan parties to stick to a political road map that ended hostilities last year and set parliamentary and presidential elections for December. The meeting on Tuesday was hosted by Algeria and was attended by foreign ministers of Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad and Niger — countries concerned for years over the chaos in Libya. The U.N. envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, urged Libyan lawmakers to finalize plans for a general election in December, warning that “time is running out.”