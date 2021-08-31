McDonald’s on Hamilton Blvd temporarily closed after grease fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the McDonald's on Hamilton Boulevard has been closed after a fire Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue says the call came in at about 9:15 a.m. and firefighters were dispatched to the McDonald's at 729 Hamilton Boulevard.

Officials say the fire was contained to a fryer, and only the appliance itself was damaged. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, but the fire was determined to be accidental.

Due to health regulations, the McDonald's was temporarily close so health inspectors can survey the building. Officials say the process can take one to three days to complete.