Norfolk Senior High School starts girls wrestling program

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk Senior High School will have a new athletic program for this upcoming winter season.

For the first time ever, the high school will field a girls wrestling team. Girls have been able to participate in the youth wrestling program in town as well as other clubs. However they have never been able to compete against other girls. Now, that will change after the Board of Education approved the pilot program to start this winter.

"I think everybody is excited. The opportunity to give more of our student athletes opportunities to compete, I think is always a good thing," said John Erwin, the activities director for Norfolk Public Schools.

Erwin says he thinks the current wrestling club will continue to grow with the new program being established.