Onawa, IA losing police department, Monona County Sheriff to take over law enforcement

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - The northwest Iowa town of Onawa is losing its police department

A motion was made back on July 27 during a Monona County Board of Supervisors meeting. By unanimous vote, the board approved what's called a 28-E agreement to allow the Monona County Sheriff's Department to take over law enforcement in the city for the next five years.

The Onawa City Council and the Monona County Board of Supervisors have been negotiating the agreement since June.

The Onawa City Office, the Onawa Public Works Director and the Monona County Sheriff's Office all confirm the changeover will take place on Oct. 1.

We've reached out to the Onawa city mayor for comment, but have not heard back.