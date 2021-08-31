Skip to Content

Overnight ramp closure on U.S. 20 bypass in Sioux City to take place Sept. 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Continuing work on the Highway 20-75 bypass through Sioux City will close a busy exit ramp to traffic overnight Wednesday night.

A pavement patching operation on the bypass will require closing the exit ramp from eastbound Highway 20-75 to Sunnybrook Drive overnight Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting.

As always, the Iowa DOT reminds drivers to stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

