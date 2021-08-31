Pedestrian fatally hit in Grand Island; driver arrested

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in south-central Nebraska have arrested a woman they suspect was under the influence of prescription drugs when she fatally hit a pedestrian. The Independent reports that 45-year-old Antonio Nicholas Antonio, of Grand Island, was either walking in or crossing a city street around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when he was hit be a vehicle. Antonio was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries later that night. Police arrested the driver, 62-year-old Michelle Robinson, on suspicion of driving under the influence and motor vehicle homicide. Police say they believed Robinson was significantly impaired after taking prescription medication that she should have known precluded her from driving.