‘We wish it would have come earlier’ – Agronomist says recent rain may be a little too late to help Siouxland farmers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Recent storms brought heavy rainfall to all three Siouxland states. For a region dealing with ongoing drought conditions, the rainfall might be seen like a good thing. But a local agronomist says the recent rainfall might have come too late for Siouxland farmers.

"Well, we wish it would have come earlier. We had crops at this stage, a lot of them are starting to get to the maturity period. They're starting the time that they're going to start drying down and reach maturity," said Joel DeJong ISU Extension Field Agronomist. "So if we'd have gotten that rainfall earlier, it would have been a much bigger benefit for much of northwest Iowa."

DeJong said another problem with recent rains could be the integrity of the stalks holding the ears of corn. He said without water, the plants will cannibalize themselves for their nutrients to produce the ear. That will cause problems for farmers.

"Well, you've got a stalk that's holding the ear of the corn. So that stalk actually falls apart because the nutrients aren't in it, so it becomes more hollow, and it becomes weak," said DeJong. "And with that heavy ear on it even if it's not well filled, it's heavy enough that that stalk being weak starts falling down and if it's laying in the ground you can't get it in the combine very well."

DeJong said Siouxland farmers have another problem to deal with, plant disease. He said certain areas of northwest Iowa received just enough rain to make a positive living environment for white mold.

It's a disease that starts during the flowering process of the bean and ruins the crop as it matures. Dejong stated he's seen cases where fields are not maturing at a normal rate due to the disease, as well as, the lack of rain.

"And then as they start filling those bean pods and making those beans grow in August that creates a stress and if that disease is present it starts taking off and killing soybean plants," said DeJong. "So we can see parts of northwest Iowa where mold is more significant on varieties that are less tolerant of that disease."

DeJong added that a hazard for everybody during harvest time is traffic on rural roads. So, people should be ready to slow down for farmers during the harvest season