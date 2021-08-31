Reward up to $5 million offered for alleged fentanyl dealer

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of State is offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a Chinese national suspected of leading an international fentanyl trafficking operation. Authorities uncovered the operation after an overdose death in North Dakota. The reward was announced Tuesday. Jian Zhang is among more than 30 people accused of dealing large amounts of the powerful opioid. The investigation began when 18-year-old Bailey Henke was found dead inside a Grand Forks, North Dakota, apartment building in January 2015. Deaths from fentanyl supplied by the operation have also been reported in North Carolina, New Jersey and Oregon.