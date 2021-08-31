Showers end early with gradual clearing through the afternoon

**Flood Warning for much of northeast Nebraska through 2:15 PM**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Overnight thunderstorms resulted in hail anywhere from pea to golf-ball size with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.



Enough rain has fallen in portions of northeast Nebraska to lead to a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Knox, Antelope and Pierce Counties while several other counties have had Flood Advisories.



The showers and storms will be coming to an end this morning with clearing taking place in the afternoon.



Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.



Overnight we will be mostly clear and we will remain that way into our Wednesday.



The wind will pick up some as we head through our Wednesday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible out of the southeast.



Storms return to the forecast after that with a few possibly hitting areas west of Interstate 29 Wednesday night and storms likely elsewhere on Thursday.



More on those storm chances and the forecast for the rest of the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.