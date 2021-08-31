Snail darter, tiny and notorious, is no longer endangered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials say the snail darter population has recovered. They say the tiny fish notorious for blocking a dam project in Tennessee decades ago should no longer be on the endangered species list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began the process to remove the snail darter from the list on Tuesday, saying the species is no longer in danger of extinction. That’s supported by the Center for Biological Diversity. The environmental group that has favored lifting protections for the fish since 2019. More than 50 once-endangered species have been removed from the list over the years, including bald eagles, peregrine falcons, Tennessee purple coneflowers and American alligators.