South Dakota’s first West Nile Virus death of 2021 reported in Union County

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - Health officials in South Dakota have confirmed the state's first West Nile Virus death for 2021.

The state's health department says the death occurred in Union County, located in southeast South Dakota, and involved a 42-year-old female resident.

“We are encouraging residents to take the necessary precautions to avoid contracting West Nile Virus. Simple, yet key mitigation strategies, like avoiding areas with sitting water and evening outdoor activities during mosquito season, can reduce risk,” said Daniel Bucheli, Communications Director for the Department of Health.

Health officials say South Dakota has historically had a disproportionately high number of West Nile Virus cases compared to other states. Ways residents can reduce their risk of getting the virus include:

Apply mosquito repellents to clothes and exposed skin.

Reduce mosquito exposure by wearing pants and long sleeves when outdoors;

Limit time outdoors from dusk to dawn when Culex mosquitoes, the primary carrier of West Nile Virus in South Dakota, are most active.

Get rid of standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed. Regularly change water in bird baths, ornamental fountains and pet dishes. Drain water from flowerpots and garden containers. Discard old tires, buckets, cans or other containers that can hold water. Clean rain gutters to allow water to flow freely; and

Support local mosquito control efforts.

Those most at risk from the virus include residents over 50, pregnant women, organ transplant patients, individuals with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease, and those with a history of alcohol abuse. People with severe or unusual headaches should see their physicians as soon as symptoms begin.

South Dakota's first human case of West Nile Virus was reported in 2001. Since then, South Dakota has reported 2,624 human cases and 47 deaths.