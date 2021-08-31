St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk celebrating ‘Pioneer Days’ this Saturday

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - This Saturday, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Norfolk, Nebraska, will host its second annual Pioneer Days event.

The event will feature craft shows, vendors, food, bouncy houses, and activities for the whole family. Forty vendors throughout Nebraska will attend.

All the money raised at the event will go to tuition assistance for families at St. Paul's Lutheran School. Last year, the event raised $3,000. This year, organizers hope to beat that amount.

"St. Paul's has been an integral part of Norfolk for as long as it's been in existence. So for us to reach out and provide this fun event for our families in our community, it's a special thing for a church and school to be involved in not only something that benefits us, but I think benefits the community as a whole too," said Aaron Markgraf with St. Paul's Luther School.

