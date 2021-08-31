Storms bring heavy rain to Siouxland again Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another summer of drought conditions, things have quickly taken a turn over the last week.



Several rounds of thunderstorms have moved through Siouxland in the last week of August and the latest one put down up to golf-ball sized hail and some gusty winds along with the heavy rain.



Some areas were drenched from Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, resulting in flooding in portions of northeast Nebraska.



Here is a look at the rainfall reports we have received from the Monday night storms:

Pierce, NE: 4.23"

Carroll, NE: 4.10"

Near Pilger, NE: 3.95"

Mondamin, IA: 3.45"

Bloomfield, NE: 3.30"

Near Craig, NE: 3.21"

West Point, NE: 2.64"

Stanton, NE: 2.63"

Norfolk, NE: 2.56"

Near Verdel, NE: 2.46"

Missouri Valley, IA: 2.31"

KTIV: 2.17"

Jefferson, SD: 2.13"

Near Arthur, IA: 2.07"

Wayne, NE: 1.97"

Vermillion, SD: 1.84"

Near Crofton, NE: 1.79"

Tekamah, NE: 1.79"

Near Elk Point, SD: 1.72"

Persia, IA: 1.72"

Niobrara, NE: 1.68"

Pender, NE: 1.65"

Manning, IA: 1.64"

Logan, IA: 1.60"

Page, NE: 1.60"

Schleswig, IA: 1.60"

Battle Creek, NE: 1.57"

Worthing, SD: 1.42"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 1.37"

Hartington, NE: 1.25"

Hubbard, NE: 1.23"

Ponca, NE: 1.20"

South Sioux City, NE: 1.19"

O'Neill, NE: 1.13"

Yankton, SD: 1.12"

Elgin, NE: 1.11"

Near Blencoe, IA: 1.10"

Near Odebolt, IA: 1.08"

Elk Horn, IA: 1.07"

Inman, NE: 1.00"

Near St. Helena, NE: 0.97"

Kirkman, IA: 0.95"

Wakefield, NE: 0.91"

Near Lennox, SD: 0.84"

Concord, NE: 0.62"

Near Storm Lake, IA: 0.58"

Tea, SD: 0.58"

Atkinson, NE: 0.54"

Alta, IA: 0.53"

Chambers, NE: 0.50"