Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:00 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12

Britton-Hecla def. Tri-State, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21

Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9

North Central Co-Op def. South Border, N.D., 25-10, 25-15, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15

Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

Tea Area def. West Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

Warner def. Webster, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Timber Lake, canc.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

