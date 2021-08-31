Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12
Britton-Hecla def. Tri-State, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21
Deubrook def. Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9
North Central Co-Op def. South Border, N.D., 25-10, 25-15, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-9, 25-12, 25-15
Red Cloud def. Little Wound, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hanson, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
Tea Area def. West Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
Warner def. Webster, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Timber Lake, canc.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/