Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aquinas def. Friend, 25-12, 25-19, 25-23
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15
Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-4, 25-7
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-3
Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
Elkhorn Valley def. O’Neill
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-8, 25-8
Gering def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12
Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22
Lexington def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-6, 25-8
Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
Millard West def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Ogallala def. Hershey, 25-7, 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
Riverside def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11, 25-9
Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-9
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Boys Town Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-12, 25-16
Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-11
D.C. West Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-3
Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
Elba Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11
Elkhorn Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19
Franklin Triangular=
Alma def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-10
Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-19
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-23
Giltner Quad=
Deshler def. Giltner, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16
Hampton Triangular=
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-14
Hampton def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-18
Hay Springs Triangular=
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-22
Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-14
Lincoln Pius X Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 27-25
McCook Triangular=
Chase County def. McCook, 25-23, 25-11
Minden def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-17
North Bend Central Triangular=
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-15
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-11, 25-11
Perkins County Triangular=
South Platte def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-13
Seward Triangular=
Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 26-24
Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16
Seward def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-12
Summerland Triangular=
Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-23
Central Valley def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-21
Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-20
Sutton Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17
Sutton def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-18, 27-29, 25-17
Winside Triangular=
Plainview def. St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-21
Winside def. St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-21
York Triangular=
Omaha Roncalli def. Platteview, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20
York def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-23
York def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Centura vs. Arcadia-Loup City, ppd.
Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Arcadia-Loup City, ppd.
