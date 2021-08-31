Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:06 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aquinas def. Friend, 25-12, 25-19, 25-23

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15

Bellevue West def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-4, 25-7

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-3

Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. O’Neill

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-10, 25-8, 25-8

Gering def. Torrington, Wyo., 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 23-25, 25-11, 25-22

Lexington def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-6, 25-8

Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Millard West def. Omaha Northwest, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10

Ogallala def. Hershey, 25-7, 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-13, 25-14, 27-25

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

Riverside def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-11, 25-9

Scottsbluff def. Chadron, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-9

Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 19-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20

Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

Boys Town Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Omaha Christian Academy, 25-12, 25-16

Omaha Christian Academy def. Boys Town, 25-15, 25-11

D.C. West Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-3

Doniphan-Trumbull Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Centura, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Elba Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-11

Elkhorn Triangular=

Elkhorn North def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-17

Elkhorn def. Bishop Neumann, 25-22, 13-25, 25-19

Franklin Triangular=

Alma def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-10

Alma def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-19

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-23

Giltner Quad=

Deshler def. Giltner, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16

Hampton Triangular=

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-14

Hampton def. McCool Junction, 25-19, 25-18

Hay Springs Triangular=

Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-9, 25-22

Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-14

Lincoln Pius X Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-17, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-21, 27-25

McCook Triangular=

Chase County def. McCook, 25-23, 25-11

Minden def. Chase County, 25-15, 25-17

North Bend Central Triangular=

North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-4, 25-9

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-18, 25-15

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-11, 25-11

Perkins County Triangular=

South Platte def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-13

Seward Triangular=

Adams Central def. Hastings, 25-19, 26-24

Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-16

Seward def. Hastings, 25-18, 25-12

Summerland Triangular=

Central Valley def. CWC, 25-14, 25-23

Central Valley def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-21

Summerland def. CWC, 25-16, 25-20

Sutton Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17

Sutton def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-18, 27-29, 25-17

Winside Triangular=

Plainview def. St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-21

Winside def. St. Mary’s, 25-22, 25-21

York Triangular=

Omaha Roncalli def. Platteview, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20

York def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-23

York def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Centura vs. Arcadia-Loup City, ppd.

Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Arcadia-Loup City, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content