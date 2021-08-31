US climate envoy in Japan to push efforts to cut emissions

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has met in Tokyo with Japan’s foreign minister to discuss efforts to involve China and developing nations to fight climate change ahead of a United Nations conference in November. The Japanese foreign minister said Tuesday he told Washington’s climate envoy that getting China to cooperate was key in efforts to cut global emissions. Kerry is also scheduled to meet with Japan’s prime minister and other top officials. Kerry is expected to discuss decarbonization efforts and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow in the first half of November. Kerry will fly out Tuesday evening to China for more climate talks — his second trip to the country under President Joe Biden’s administration.