Vaccinated players to have fewer restrictions at Oz Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The sports minister for Victoria state says tennis players at January’s Australian Open can expect fewer restrictions on their movements around Melbourne if they are vaccinated for COVID-19. Martin Pakula also said he was “very confident” of the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022 proceeding at Melbourne Park from January 17 to 30. Tennis Australia has not outlined the quarantine requirements or vaccination conditions for international players as well as spectators. The ongoing U.S. Open requires fans to show proof of vaccination for entry. Both the men’s and women’s main tours say that vaccination rates of their players are currently just above 50 percent.