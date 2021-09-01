60 Iowa lawmakers ask court to overturn 2018 abortion ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sixty Iowa legislators are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 ruling that declared abortion a fundamental right under the Iowa Constitution. Lawyers filed the brief Monday on behalf of 22 Senators and 38 House members. It was filed in the case in which Planned Parenthood of the Heartland sued Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after she signed a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a pregnant woman could get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June saying it was unconstitutional, citing the 2018 Iowa court ruling that abolished a 72-hour waiting period for abortion. Reynolds appealed. The court has not set a date for arguments in the appeal.