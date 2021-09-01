A comfortable and dry day before showers and storms return on Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some pockets of fog will be with us as we start off the day.



That should clear out pretty early on and we will start off with a lot of sunshine.



As the day goes on, cloud cover will increase some as will the wind speed.



The afternoon will give us a decent southeasterly breeze at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



Highs will top out in the low 80s for another pretty nice day.



Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight ahead of our next storm system.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us on Thursday, especially as we move into the afternoon and evening hours.



A strong storm or two will be possible with heavy rain also on the table.



One to two inches of rain could fall in some areas, which could prove to be a problem with areas of northeast Nebraska dealing with flooding rains just yesterday.



More on our storm chances on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.