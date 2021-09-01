Skip to Content

Coroner: Arkansas deputy shot teen fatally in neck, arm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Pulaski County coroner’s report released Wednesday said 17-year-old Hunter Brittain was killed during a predawn June 23 traffic stop when he stepped from his car and approached the deputy with something in his hand. Brittain’s family has said the object was a jug of antifreeze used to chock a rear wheel because the car wouldn’t shift to park. The Lonoke County sheriff fired Sgt. Michael Davis for not activating his body camera.

