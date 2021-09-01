Couple seeks to extend restraining order against Avon mayor

AVON, S.D. (AP) — An Avon couple is seeking to extend a temporary restraining order against their city’s mayor which they accuse of fatally shooting one of their dogs. Mathew and Ashley Counts have been granted a temporary restraining order against Mike Petrik which runs through Sept. 20. The couple is seeking to extend that order to keep the mayor away from their home for five years. The couple claims Petrik told them he shot the dog because it was aggressive, had been running loose around town and was a threat to the community’s residents. A call to Petrik Wednesday seeking comment went unanswered.