Elijah McClain investigation announcement expected

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s attorney general plans to make an announcement Wednesday about the grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. Attorney General Phil Weiser has scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. in Denver to discuss the case. The 23-year-old’s death gained widespread attention during last year’s protests against racial injustice and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd. Amid the protests, Gov. Jared Polis ordered Weiser to open a new criminal investigation into the case.