‘Gone But Not Forgotten’: Omaha Police launch cold case campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday launched a campaign that will call attention to the city’s nearly 30 unsolved murders throughout September.

The department is doubling down on a combination of marketing, incentives, and extra detectives in hopes that the month-long “Gone But Not Forgotten” campaign will prompt more tips on these cases so that families can see justice done for their lost loved ones.

“There are a lot of names on this list where we are one tip away from solving these cases,” OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer said Tuesday.

He said the cases were strategically selected: In at least half, OPD detectives have a working theory on who did it, they just need more evidence to prove their case in court.

Among those looking for any new information is Buffy Bush, founder of Families of the Stolen. September holds much significance for Bush: Her sister, Jamelia Hesseltine, was murdered Sept. 12, 2011, and was buried just days before her birthday later that same month. On Tuesday, Bush shared the story of how her nephews discovered the bodies of their mother and her then-boyfriend nearly 10 years ago.

“The gap between Omaha Police Department and our community has to be demolished,” she said. “That gap has to go away. Our police department has done what they are able to do at this point. This is part where it takes us, as a village, to make it happen.”

Schmaderer said Bush came to him with the idea of creating a “cold case month,” so OPD will be highlighting each unsolved case throughout September with the help of Omaha Crime Stoppers.

To encourage anonymous tips, Eric Bildt shared information about how anonymous tips leading to arrests are rewarded in a way that means anyone sharing that information can’t be compelled to testify.

Bildt said Crime Stoppers has awarded $1 million in the past seven years for anonymous tips, and none of those individuals were ever compelled to testify.

Tips can be submitted online or through the P3 Tips mobile app, or via the hotline: 402-444-STOP.

“It’s not your neighbors. It’s not anybody nearby who’s going to recognize you,” Bildt said.

OPD also established a section on its website dedicated to the city’s cold cases.

The site makes it easy for the public to submit tips about a specific case and lets the victims’ families share information about their loved ones.

Tuesday’s announcement brought together many years of heartache into one room on the fifth floor of the Omaha Police Headquarters, all with a loved one who was murdered — all waiting for justice.

“There are a lot of people in this city who know exactly what happened to my sister, but it’s a matter of getting people to come forward. A lot are scared to come forward,” Makayla Walker said.

Janee Haden died eight years ago at age 24, murdered outside an Omaha club at 108th and Q streets. She left behind a young son.

“Her son is 10 years old now,” Walker said. “I think the worst part about them is barely having any memory of her. I feel, if anything, speak up for him. Bring some justice for him.”

Her sister’s murder will be one of the cold cases highlighted by OPD in September — a new one each day.

Bush said she hopes the daily cold-case stories on the OPD website will convince those who know something to finally come forward anonymously.

“I can tell you,” Chief Schmaderer said, “many of the cases we are highlighting this month, we’re just a phone call away.”

The families share something else besides public grief: support for each other.

Charlotte Harris’ son, Cameron, was killed along with two others at a crowded house party six years ago.

“I hope that if, at least I don’t get justice, that somebody here gets justice,” Harris said.

Sioux City police are still investigating two cold cases from 2020

The first open case is the shooting death of 27-year-old Brian Henderson. He was shot Nov. 1 outside Club Esquire on West 7th Street. Henderson died three weeks later from injuries sustained in the shooting.

The second case is the killing of Pastor Daniel Harden. The pastor was found dead on Dec. 1 in the Park Place apartments on Douglas Street. Police say he had been dead for about a week and showed signs of blunt force trauma.

If you have any information about either of those two cases, you're encouraged to call the SCPD at (712) 279-6960. You can also call the CrimeStoppers tips line at (712) 258-TIPS.