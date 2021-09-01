Gray TV Chief National Political Analyst discusses the Afghan War

(KTIV) - The end of the Afghan war has been dominating news headlines. In response to this, KTIV brought in Gray TV Chief National Political Analyst and host of Full Court Press Greta Van Susteren, who is here to speak with us about this moment in history.

Stella: The Secretary of Defense today talked about sacrifices made during the Afghan War to protect American Citizens. The military was given credit for carrying out "one of the biggest airlifts in history." What are your thoughts?

Greta: We have a magnificent military, and we're grateful of all of them who have served now and the last 20 years and before that. I think, though, the Secretary of Defense is doing a little sugar-coating because the war is not over. It's over for our U. S. Military, but it's now being handed a little to the State Department because we have to get more Americans out of there. And of course, if you back to former Secretary of State Powell, he said, you broke it, you buy it, meaning that we have left a lot of things in Afghanistan and a lot of problems. The women are going to face problems. We don't know what the Taliban is going to do. Yes, the military war is over, but that does not mean the end of a crisis in Afghanistan. And even President Biden said that he's going to help the people who want to get out of there, get out of there.

Stella: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says more than 800-thousand military members have been part of the 20-year mission, now a diplomatic mission. But this transition involves a lot of moving parts. Your feedback?

Greta: We're not there militarily, so how are we going to get those people out. The airport is closed. There are no more commercial flights in or out of Kabul International Airport. Qatar Airlines is coming in doing some sort of help. People are trying to evacuate Afghanistan, so it is quite a nightmare for the people, who are there. Yes, a lot of people have served there, we have spent a lot of money, we left a lot of weapons there. But now, as we look back, there's a lot of disappointment by many.