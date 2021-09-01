Houlihan loses appeal of four-year ban

(KTIV) - Sioux City Native Shelby Houlihan's four year ban from the sport of track and field has been upheld.

In a decision dated last Friday, a panel of three arbitrators for the Court of Arbitration for sport found that Houlihan didn't satisfy her burden of proof that the rules violation was unintentional. Back in December of 2020, the American record holder in the 1500 and 5000 meters tested positive for a steroid called Nandrolone. Houlihan says the substance came from a pork burrito she ate from a food truck the night before the test. Her suspension was revealed just days before the US Olympic track and field trials in June. Houlihan's suspension runs through January of 2025.