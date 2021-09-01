KTIV SportsFource Champion Jacob Imming

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Jacob Imming is a man of many talents. In his first three years at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, The talented senior has excelled at Tight End and Linebacker.

Last season Imming had 30 receptions for 502-yards and seven touchdowns at tight end and on defense, he led the team with 49-and-a-half tackles. This season, Imming was moved to runningback.

"Just get him more touches, You know, we can still put him back to that spot, he knows really well from the last two years," said head coach Justin Smith. "It's just a deal, he's our best athlete, we got to give him some more touches."

"There was some pretty big shoes that needed to be filled last year with Kaden Helt leaving, he's off at Morningside now, he was a great athlete. really good running back," said Imming. "I think that the demand for certain guys getting the ball this year is a little bit higher than it has been in the past."

And the move to runningback paid off in Last week's 36-7 win over LeMars. Imming carried the ball seven times for 49-yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for 8-yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, Imming had three-and-a-half tackles, with one-and-a-half tackles for loss.

"I really enjoy, I really enjoy making offenses struggle a little bit and continue to put pressure on them and all the little things that stop them and eventually win us the game."

Next year, Jacob Imming will take his talents to Ames and play linebacker for the Iowa State Cyclones.