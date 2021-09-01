More rain and storms to develop during the day Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today was a repeat performance of our Tuesday weather with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

But changes are on the way as yet another storm system is approaching.

Tonight we’ll just see increasing clouds with the rain still staying to the west with lows in the low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be developing as the day goes along on Thursday with highs being held into the low to mid 70s.

The storms will get strongest later in the day with some hail and wind a possibility from some of those.

Heavy rain is also going to be possible yet again as some places could see another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Some of the rain will continue into Thursday night with just a lingering shower possibility on Friday as highs will stay below average in the mid 70s.

