More than 30 California children still stuck in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say more than 30 California children are still stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left. Officials with three school districts in the San Diego and Sacramento areas where the children are enrolled say they have been in contact with the families and report they fear having been forgotten by the U.S. government. Nearly all of the children returned to Afghanistan with one or both of their parents in the spring or early summer to see relatives. The U.S. ended its evacuation efforts on Monday and withdrew.